Go
Toast

Chicken & The Pig

Our café gives you just a small taste of our complete catering service. Explore our menu of catered items with the ‘catering menu’ link. We pride ourselves in creating dishes that are not only mouthwatering and delicious, but a visual treat!
Walk in with your guests, business partners, or clients and impress them with the freshest, choicest food, made just the way you like it!

525 Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, house made garlic toasted croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
Chicken Kabob Wrap$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Mexican Wrap$8.49
Boar's Head Black Forest Smoked turkey breast with cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and chipolte mayo served in a tortilla roll-up.
Greek Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
20 Oz Soft Drink$2.49
Flying Dutchman$8.49
Boar's Head cracked pepper smoked turkey breast grilled and topped with coleslaw, Cheddar cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served on grilled light rye bread.
Buffalo Tender Caesar Wrap$8.99
Our fried buffalo style tenders with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Turkey Meltdown$8.49
Boars Head Oven Gold Roasted turkey breast with aged cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Served on grilled herbed foccacia bread.
See full menu

Location

525 Market Street

Lynnfield MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kimball Cafe

No reviews yet

Serving breakfast and lunch every Monday-Friday from 8:30am-1:30pm!

JP Licks - Market St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squeeze Juice Company

No reviews yet

We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE

Boloco - Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston