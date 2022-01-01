Chicken & The Pig
Our café gives you just a small taste of our complete catering service. Explore our menu of catered items with the ‘catering menu’ link. We pride ourselves in creating dishes that are not only mouthwatering and delicious, but a visual treat!
Walk in with your guests, business partners, or clients and impress them with the freshest, choicest food, made just the way you like it!
525 Market Street
Location
525 Market Street
Lynnfield MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
