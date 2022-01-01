Go
Toast

Sesame Asian Kitchen

Sesame’s menu is inspired by the various cultures of the Far East, representing a fusion of cuisines. We incorporate fresh vegetables, free-range meats and house-blended spices with other specialty ingredients to create seasonal menus. Local partnerships allow us to feature the best ingredients and we pair beer, wine, sake and specialty cocktails to complete the experience.
Our dining room view is the best in downtown Ashland; situated across from Lithia Park and the Elizabethan Theater. During the summer months outdoor seating is available both on the Calle Guanajuato and across from the park. Other services offered: Large Group Accommodations, Take-Out and FREE Delivery. Open Every Day 11:30am – 9:00pm. We look forward to serving you!

21 Winburn Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Eggrolls$7.00
Sweet chili dipping sauce (2ea)
Dragon Noodles$16.50
Green curry, broccoli, fresh herbs, chilies, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime
Pad Thai$17.95
Confit duck, fresh chilies, sunny-side-up egg, peanuts, rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime
Duck Potstickers$8.95
Seared dumplings, mandarin dipping sauce (5ea)
Stone Rice Bowl - Shrimp$19.95
Our version of bibimbap, crispy rice, bok choy, shiitakes, kimchi, pickled cucumber, bean sprouts, fried egg, scallion, Korean chili paste
Tangerine Chicken$16.75
Battered chicken, mandarin slices, tangerine sauce, scallion
Poke Bowl$15.50
Marinated ahi, wakame, avocado, carrots, edamame beans, pickled ginger, tobiko, short grain rice
Steamed Edamame$6.95
Seasoned with spicy togarashi or pink Himalayan salt
Vietnamese Fish & Chips$15.95
Tempura Alaskan true cod, sweet potato fries, gingered Asian slaw, chili yuzu aioli
Bao$9.50
Steamed folded bun, honey sriracha pork, chopped peanuts (3ea)
See full menu

Location

21 Winburn Way

Ashland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Pepper/Billy's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Ashland, OR

Osteria La Briccola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenleaf Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Skout Taphouse & Provisions

No reviews yet

Simple, Fun, Social Space

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston