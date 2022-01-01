Go
Toast

SESAME Chinese Kitchen

Newly open, come join us!

NOODLES

503 CONKLIN ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Pork Dumplings$6.95
Served with house soy sauce.
Wonton soup$2.25
Pork wontons in savoury soup.
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$6.95
Served with house soy sauce.
Bang Bang Noodles$7.95
Egg noodles in spicy sesame sauce with garlic, green onions and sesame seeds on top of green bean sprouts. Sweet and spicy.
Chicken Broccoli$10.95
Chicken served with house brown sauce.
Double-Cooked Pork$12.95
Pork with leek and jalapeño. Slightly spicy.
Hot and Sour Soup$2.25
Soup with scrambled eggs, tofu, wood-ear mushrooms and bamboo slices.
General Tso’s Chicken$10.95
Deep-fried chicken in sweet, sour and spicy sauce, served with broccoli.
Chili Oil Dumplings$6.95
Pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce with garlic and sesame seeds.
House Sesame Chicken$10.95
Deep-fried chicken with house special sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

503 CONKLIN ST

Farmingdale NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale

No reviews yet

Online 15% Discount Code : "toa15"

The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale

No reviews yet

A PLACE TO MEET AND HAVE A BALL!

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Farmingdale, The Dark Horse Tavern is the place to go for Cold Craft Beer, Delicious Pub Fare, and Signature Cocktails.

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston