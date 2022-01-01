Go
At Sesamo, we focus on a complete experience, Italy meats Asia, to bring you the best of both worlds.

764 10th Avenue • $

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Meatbals$23.00
tien tsin chili, marinara sauce
Octopus$22.00
kumquat agrodolce, daikon root 'fries'
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
Fettuccine alfredo$20.00
scallion, black cardamom
Polpette$16.00
brisket & pork meatball, mustard seed, tomato
Papardelle$26.00
crab, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, white wine, lemon grass
Caesar$16.00
little gem lettuce, nori, 5 spice crouton, fish sauce
Location

764 10th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
