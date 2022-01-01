Go
an ode to good eats, beats + inclusivity. dine-in + take out!

2973 Shore Drive suite 104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Vegetable Bowl$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
Aquemini$5.00
smoothies for the kiddos
Chicken Caes'$12.50
roasted chicken, greens, cucumber, sprouts, shaved parmesan, house caesar, sourdough
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
scrambled eggs, root vegetable hash, greens, cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla
The Classic$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
Breakfast Fried Rice$11.00
brown rice, broccoli, carrot, onion, scrambled eggs, scallion, gochujang aioli
HOT BOI$15.00
roasted chicken, peppered thicc bacon, roasted bell peppers, swiss, greens, habanero crema, garlic tortilla
Fresh Fruit$4.00
Frittata$9.50
Egg, Mushroom, Broccoli, Spinach, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese
Avocado Toast$13.00
avocado, pickled red onion, carrot ribbons, radish, parsley, sourdough, basil dressing
Virginia Beach VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
