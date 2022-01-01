Go
Toast

SET-LES

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

127 Ludlow St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)

Popular Items

Mix & Match Sliders (3)$18.00
3 for $18 - One of Each Only
Cajun Waffle Fries$7.00
Charbroiled Oysters (6)$14.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
Tempura Shrimp Poppers$15.00
Tangy Soy Garlic$13.00
Surf & Turf Sliders$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Credit Cards
Catering
Takeout

Location

127 Ludlow St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolfnights® - The Gourmet Wrap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botanica Bar

No reviews yet

Now serving pizza!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jadis

No reviews yet

We are at 42 Rivington St. between Eldridge and Forsyth on the Lower East Side. That’s 2 blocks south of Houston between 1st (Allen) and 2nd Avenue (Chrystie). We are open everyday from 5pm til the cabs come home.
The nearest subway is the “F” 2nd Avenue station, 2 blocks north up on Houston St.
To reserve a table for parties of 6 or more, or if you would like to find out about reserving the lounge space please contact us at info@jadisnyc.com or call 212.254.1675. We offer customized menus for private engagements so don’t be shy to inquire.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston