Go
A map showing the location of Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill
Burgers

Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

175 Reviews

$

115 S Main St

Stewartville, MN 55976

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

115 S Main St, Stewartville MN 55976

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dairy Queen

No reviews yet

Drive Thru & Take-Out Only. Menu may be viewed on our Facebook page.

2 Brothers Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Pizzas may cause delay in estimated pick up time. We appreciate the patience! *Special Requests may have additional charges*

Carr's Bar N Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Willys

No reviews yet

Family owned Grill & Bar. Neighborhood favorite. Classic car theme.

Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill

orange star4.7 • 175 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston