Restaurant banner image

Setsunai Noodle Bar 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA

45 Eads Lane

Lopez Village, WA 98261

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade ramen and udon that will knock your socks off. Online ordering is for takeaway only, for the full experience give us a call to make a reservation. Do you need a reservation? It sure does help but feel free to wing it if you’re feeling carefree. Sunday is dine in only.

Location

45 Eads Lane, Lopez Village, WA 98261

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

APIZZAPIE 214 Lopez Road
View restaurantnext
Blue Heron Bistro
View restaurantnext
The Galley on Lopez 3365 Fishermans Bay Road
View restaurantnext
The Galley - NEW 3365 Fisherman Bay Road
View restaurantnext
Medio Cafe
View restaurantnext
The Orcas Hotel
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston