Setsunai Noodle Bar 45 Eads Lane, Lopez Island, WA
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handmade ramen and udon that will knock your socks off. Online ordering is for takeaway only, for the full experience give us a call to make a reservation. Do you need a reservation? It sure does help but feel free to wing it if you’re feeling carefree. Sunday is dine in only.
Location
45 Eads Lane, Lopez Village, WA 98261