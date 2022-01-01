Go
Sette Luna

Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

219 Ferry St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)

Popular Items

Agn Mozz$15.00
Agn Ricotta$15.00
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Vitello$10.00
Small Caesar$8.00
Bud's$19.00
Genova$15.00
Marinara$13.00
Margherita$13.00
Risotto Balls$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

219 Ferry St

Easton PA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
