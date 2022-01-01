Go
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

140 Green Valley Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

$8 Margherita$8.00
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad$10.00
Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts*
*Nuts vary between seasonality and location
Margherita DOC$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
Bianca$14.00
Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 
Capricciosa$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Kids Pizza$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Location

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
