Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

PIZZA

9350 W Sahara Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Pizza Pere E Jalapeno$16.00
House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil
Bianca$14.00
Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Kids Pizza$7.00
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Insalata Grande$13.00
mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Capricciosa$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
Margherita DOC$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

9350 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
