Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

PIZZA

2760 Seaglass Way • $$

Avg 4.2 (1177 reviews)

Popular Items

Vico$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Margherita DOC$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Lunch Settebello$10.00
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Basil, Olio
Polpettine$16.00
Mascarpone, Meatballs, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Lunch Margherita$8.00
Nutella Pizza$7.00
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2760 Seaglass Way

Oxnard CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
