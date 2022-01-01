Go
Toast

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

PIZZA

260 South 200 West • $$

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet Salad$10.00
Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts*
*Nuts vary between seasonality and location
Pizza Brisket$18.00
Slow cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Olio
Bianca$14.00
Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 
Margherita DOC$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Capricciosa$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
Kids Pizza$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

260 South 200 West

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J Wong's Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Good Thai and Chinese food.

Alberto's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lake Effect

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Rose Estb.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston