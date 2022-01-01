Setter Ridge Vineyards
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
99 Dietrich Valley Road
Kutztown, PA 19530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
99 Dietrich Valley Road, Kutztown PA 19530
Nearby restaurants
Folino Estate Winery
Join us for a rustic Italian winery experience including light bites, small plates, pizza, dolce & of course wine!
Airport Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Tony's Pizza Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Candy's Homemade Ice Cream
The best homemade ice cream around!