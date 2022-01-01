Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Setti's Restaurant
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
7352 lake worth road
Lake worth, FL 33467
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
7352 lake worth road, Lake worth FL 33467
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Great Eats Cafe
Great Eats Cafe is a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a modern vibe. Featuring natural wood decor, friendly atmosphere and most of all, chef-inspired breakfast favorites to satisfy your great eats cravings.
Jolteon Juniors
Come in and enjoy!
CocoCabana Bar & Grill
Redefines the flavors of the Latin Caribbean palate with its sophisticated interpretation of the rich culinary traditions of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Cuba.
Cucina Moderna
Come in and enjoy!