SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

Settle Down Tavern is a classic Midwestern tavern serving tasty sandwiches, ice cold beer, gourmet cocktails and lotsa love!
We are now open for takeout, delivery, outdoor patio and indoor open-spaced atrium seating, accepting food, beverage and friendship orders from the good people of Madison, WI.
Our staff will be practicing safety first methods related to cleanliness and sanitary methods. Masks will be worn, surfaces and objects constantly sanitized and wiped, and we will be operating with respectful distance awareness at all times.
Our pickup and delivery system will be very user-friendly. We have reserved parking slots for cars outside 111 King Street, and we will have our own staff delivering contact-free throughout Madison.
We look forward to being a part of the neighborhood and community in downtown Madison for many moons to come, and hope you know everyone is welcome at Settle Down.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

117 S Pinckney St

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Ghost Fries Reg (gf)$5.50
Our regular French fries tossed in ghost pepper dust - spicy, yes, but not too intense. Think Flamin' Hot Chee-tos. Then think, I'm a champion.
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade
Cheese Puppies (gs)$10.00
Cheese curds + Hush Puppies = Welcome to Settle Down Tavern Country, population: Meow. These puppies are here to rock your world. Deep-fried and tossed with smoked tomato powder, served with a side of ranch sauce. Dogs and Cats! Living together! Mass hysteria!!!
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Nightshade, Soy
Good Idea (Beef)$12.00
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
Grain Bowl (GF - Veggie)$14.00
Kale, Crispy Broccoli, Oat Groats, Pickled Carrots, Red Pepper Butter, Dressed in an Orange-Miso Vinaigrette, topped with Sesame Crunch, Sunflower Shoots and a Jammy Egg
French Fries Reg (gf)$4.50
French fries. Gluten free! Do they need a description? They don't need a description. They need dipping sauce! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
Devil Birds$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
Silverware & Napkins
We will only add sporks and napkins if you need them. Thank you for saving the planet!
Aji Verde Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
NEW! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS! Alden Hills Farm (Walworth, WI) pasture-raised chicken battered and fried. Tossed with Peri Peri dust and served with aji verde (a zippy green sauce) and an apple & cabbage slaw on our potato bun. Sha-zam!!!
French Fries Lg (gf)$8.00
Big time order of fries whooooooo! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
Prit' Near (Veggie)$13.00
NEW PRIT'NEAR! The same delicious patty full of oats, carrots, black beans, shiitake mushrooms, and various other secret and delicious items. Fried to a crispy crust with a moist interior. Served with house-made onion soubise, red wine pickled mushrooms, pea shoots and Swiss cheese.
P.S. - Vegan w/out the bun & Swiss.
P.P.S. - Gluten-free w/out the bun. AND you can opt for a lettuce wrap...wait for it...to own the universe!
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 S Pinckney St

Madison WI

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

