Go
Toast

Settlers Table

Come in and enjoy!

129 N Collins suite 1101

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

129 N Collins suite 1101

Sunnyvale TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

No reviews yet

Sunnyvale’s gathering place for craft coffee, tea, ice cream, pastries, breakfast tacos and more. Indoor and outdoor patio seating available.

JC's Burger Bar Mesquite

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soulman's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston