Settler is a New American restaurant inspired by the rustic and handmade approach to french cookery. Tucked away on Lynde Street in historic Salem, MA, Settler is a cozy but chic neighborhood spot. Husband and wife team, Aaron and Shanna Chambers, combine a love for good food, wine, and spoiling family and friends at their kitchen table. The dining room is an extension of their own home – a place to eat, drink, and be part of the family.

2 Lynde st • $

Avg 4.9 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Brit Burger$19.00
brioche bun, aged cheddar, onion, pickle, dijonnaise, hand-cut fries
Available: Dairy Free
House-Made Casarecce$29.00
wild boar, cocoa, broccoli rabe, parmesan
Winter Greens Caesar$15.00
chicory, kale, sourdough crouton, parmesan
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
buttermilk fried all-natural chicken, harissa aioli, cabbage slaw, hand-cut fries
Crispy Herb Falafel$11.00
chickpea, cilantro, parsley, cumin, harissa aioli[Vegetarian]
All-Natural Roasted Chicken$28.00
gnocchi parisienne, swiss chard, local carrot
Chocolate Tart$10.00
Chocolate ganache, sable crust, pistachios
Whipped Ricotta$11.00
local wildflower honey, lemon, olive oil, mint, grilled sourdough[Vegetarian]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Lynde st

Salem MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

