Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

Hi hi! We are Angelica and Eric of Odd Meter Coffee, a cozy, vibrant little spot in downtown Salem, MA, where we can celebrate our fellow humans and make delicious coffee.

Besides loving people and coffee, we believe there’s no point of being in business if we can’t have a positive impact on the world around us, so we’ve built a lot of our values into it. Success for us is about way more than profits. It’s about how much we can increase inclusivity and economic justice, reduce our impact on our beloved earth, and really connect with the people in our community.

