Settlers Bay Lodge

Fine dining with banquet and lounge facilities in Wasilla, Alaska! Follow our page to keep updated on events and specials!

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$5.00
French Fries$5.00
Crème Brulee$9.00
Kalbi Ribs App$16.00
Marinated steak strips, house teriyaki, Asian slaw
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty, cheddar cheese,
pickles, fries
French Onion Soup$8.00
Beef broth, caramelized onions, croutons, provolone cheese
Filet Mignon$38.00
8 oz. filet mignon, demi-glace
Seafood Mac & Cheese$32.00
Crab, shrimp, roasted red peppers, garlic toast
Hamburger$15.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty
Location

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road

Wasilla AK

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
