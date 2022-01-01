Go
Seven Bar and Restaurant

Chicago's Hidden Gem, With the freshest and great tasting food for many to enjoy.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor • $$

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
Pop$2.00
Fries$2.00
5 Piece$3.89
Chicken Tenders$9.00
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
Breaded Mushrooms$7.89
Cheese Sticks$7.89
Large (14")$18.49
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish To Add.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
