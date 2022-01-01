Seven Hills

Go
We are located at 1896 Hyde Street in San Francisco.
Our nightly menu is available for scheduled pickups 7 days per week 5pm-9pm.
If you have any questions please do not hesitate to call (415)775-1550

SEAFOOD

Popular Items

King Crab Neri$60.00
Maccheroncelli$23.00
Crushed tomato, chili, garlic, house made ricotta cheese
Kale Tagliatelle$26.00
Corn Agnolotti$25.00
Chocolate Budino$11.00
Mixed Baby Lettuces$12.00
Shaved carrot, radish, balsamic vinaigrette
Toasted Garlic Focaccia Bread$8.00
Garlic, Parmigiano, Fines herbs
Straus Panna Cotta$11.00
Rhubarb, bourbon vanilla, orange
Herb Focaccia$4.00
Tomato Braised Polpette$18.00
Beef and pork meatballs, Fontina cheese (2 meatballs per order)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

1896 Hyde st

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
