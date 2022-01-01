Go
Toast

Seven Lamps

Come in and enjoy!

3400 Around Lenox Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (3445 reviews)

Popular Items

SALMON BENEDICT$15.00
Cured salmon, cream biscuit, green chili hollandaise, local greens
PASTRY BASKET$8.00
SEANS'S SANGRIA$15.00
tequila, red wine, blueberry, mint, rosemary, amaro, lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3400 Around Lenox Rd.

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh to Order

No reviews yet

Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!

Farm Burger

No reviews yet

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sterling Spoon - Market St.

No reviews yet

Market Street Cafe is a savory eatery featuring fresh, chef-inspired foods. Perfect for foodies and pizza mavens alike, our farm-to-fork focus brings the flavors of the season to life. Serving breakfast and lunch and offering exceptional catering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston