Seven Lamps
Come in and enjoy!
3400 Around Lenox Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3400 Around Lenox Rd.
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fresh to Order
Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!
Farm Burger
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Come in and enjoy!!
Sterling Spoon - Market St.
Market Street Cafe is a savory eatery featuring fresh, chef-inspired foods. Perfect for foodies and pizza mavens alike, our farm-to-fork focus brings the flavors of the season to life. Serving breakfast and lunch and offering exceptional catering.