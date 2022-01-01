Go
Seven Saints

A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

32 E Chester St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)

Popular Items

Smokey BBQ Slider$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Slider and 1/2 Salad$9.99
One slider and a half portion of salad
Classic Slider with Cheese$4.39
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese
Waffle Fries$3.49
Cross-cut, seasoned fries
Triple "S" Combo Online$12.99
Choose 3 items - 1 each from 3 categories: slider, half portion of salad, cup of soup (chili +$0.50), side (onion rings +$1)
Black Jack Slider$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, ancho aioli, topped with fried jalapeños
Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Crinkle cut, seasoned sweet potato fries
Cheese Curds$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
Buffalo Chicken Slider$4.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in habanero sauce served with a side of ranch
Bacon and Cheese Slider$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

32 E Chester St

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
