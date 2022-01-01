Go
Seven Slot Grille

Come for breakfast...... Stay for lunch 😊

ICE CREAM • GRILL

113 N Chestnut St • $

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

Momlet$9.99
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese.
Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Wood Cutters$13.99
Short stack of pancakes served with three eggs, potatoes, meat and toast.
Eggs, Potatoes, Meat, & Toast$8.99
Meat$3.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onion and cheese, with a side of your choice potatoes.
Country Omelet$10.99
Sausage, hash browns, onion, and cheese. smothered in homemade sausage gravy.
Served with a side of potatoes and toast.
Chef Salad Plate$8.99
Turkey, ham, cheese, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, and red onion over fresh garden salad.
Served with a roll and butter.
Build Your Own Omelet$9.00
Cheese omelet with your choice of 5 ingredients.
Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Spare Tire$7.75
Two eggs, cheese, and choice of meat on a homemade onion or whole wheat bagel.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

113 N Chestnut St

Reed City MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
