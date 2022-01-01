Go
Seven Sports Bar & Grille

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

14 E. Franklin St. • $$

Avg 4 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Half Pound / Full Pound
Kid's Fried Tenders$7.00
3 chicken tenders with a light savory breading fried golden
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
Topped with white cheddar and bacon. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Cheeseburger$12.00
Topped with your choice of cheese. Served on toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.
Seven's Cheesesteak Eggrolls$13.00
Chopped steak, shaved red onions, mozzarella, and cheddar loaded into wonton wrappers and flash-fried. Served with ketchup and horseradish aioli.
*Eggrolls are already prepped and cannot be modified.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy breaded chicken breast, fried golden and served on potato roll with pepper jack cheese, bang bang sauce, bacon, and Epic pickles.
Crab Tots$14.00
Fried tater tots tossed with old bay. Served in a cast iron skillet. Loaded with our creamy crab dip, mozzarella, cheddar and crab meat. Dusted with some more old bay and baked golden.
Baked Crab Pretzel$14.00
Jumbo salted soft pretzel topped with a creamy blend of cheese and crabmeat. Dusted with Old Bay.
Buffalo Wings
Marinated chicken wings baked and then fried tossed with choice of wing sauce and Bleu Cheese, Ranch, or Wasabi Ranch. Seven / Fourteen / Twenty-One
Chicken Pretzel Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked gouda and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 E. Franklin St.

New Freedom PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
