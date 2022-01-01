Go
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

The buzzy local brewery and distillery offering exciting pub food and local seasonal fare.

100 Hooper Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

7S - Slo Flo Pilsner 6-pack$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly.
5.5%ABV
7S - Sparring with the Gull Hazy DIPA$15.00
Sparring with the Gull is a hazy double IPA that we loaded in the tanks and fed it some Kveik yeast and hopped the entire batch with cryo-Sabro hops, bringing a dose of dankness to the potential tropical treat on our hands!⠀

But we couldn't stop there! So we hopped one of the fermenters with Citra hops, and decided to hop the other tank with El Dorado. That's right, people: THIS IS A MIXED 4-PACK! Each 4pk features two cans of both variations, so you can decide which one you like better, or don't! Just drink it all up and revel in the fresh and juicy vibes! Is it the fresh OJ and pineapple from the Citra, or is it the creamy coconut and subtle mango-guava notes of the El Dorado that have got you all worked up? Don't beat yourself up, just enjoy them both! ⠀
Seven Stills Burger with Fries$15.00
Niman ranch grass fed beef patty with bacon, cheese, slow-roasted tomato, pickled onions, caramelized shallot aioli and kettle sour pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.00
crispy fried Mary's chicken, spicy slaw, kettle sour pickles and ancho chili aioli
Grass fed Cheeseburger$11.00
Caramelized onion, smoked Cheddar, horseradish mayo, pickles
4-pack of 7S Hand Sanitizer 750ml Bottles + 4 Pump Tops$34.99
* Made from a blend of Ethanol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and sterile water.
* 99% Sterile grain-neutral base
* 80% ABV
* Kills 99.9% of all germs and bacteria
7S - Five Pounds Hazy IPA 6-pack$14.99
Five Pounds is our core Hazy IPA brewed with five pounds of mosaic hops per barrel.
It is incredibly juicy, citrusy and crushable.
ABV 6.7% / IBU 20
2-pack of 7S Hand Sanitizer 750ml Bottle + 2 Pump Tops$17.99
* Made from a blend of Ethanol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and sterile water.
* 99% Sterile grain-neutral base
* 80% ABV
* Kills 99.9% of all germs and bacteria
Fried Chicken Po'boy$15.00
jack cheese, smoked bacon, chili-lime mayo, fully dressed
Location

100 Hooper Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
