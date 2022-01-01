The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

Sparring with the Gull is a hazy double IPA that we loaded in the tanks and fed it some Kveik yeast and hopped the entire batch with cryo-Sabro hops, bringing a dose of dankness to the potential tropical treat on our hands!⠀

But we couldn't stop there! So we hopped one of the fermenters with Citra hops, and decided to hop the other tank with El Dorado. That's right, people: THIS IS A MIXED 4-PACK! Each 4pk features two cans of both variations, so you can decide which one you like better, or don't! Just drink it all up and revel in the fresh and juicy vibes! Is it the fresh OJ and pineapple from the Citra, or is it the creamy coconut and subtle mango-guava notes of the El Dorado that have got you all worked up? Don't beat yourself up, just enjoy them both! ⠀

