Seven Stills

3645 Lawton St • $

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)

Five Pounds 6-Pack$12.99
Five Pounds is our core Hazy IPA brewed with five pounds of mosaic hops per barrel. It is incredibly juicy, citrusy and crushable. ABV 6.7% / IBU 20
Slo Flo - Czech Pilsner$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly. 5.5%ABV
Watermelon 6-pack$10.99
5.7% ABV
GUAVA CITRUS
Mother Nature’s Tropical Superfruit. A blend of citrus and real pink guava are added into every batch for a flavor that’s bold and colorful. There’s a reason this is our flagship hard agua fresca – its crisp, fruity, and damn-near perfect.
Brunchwrap Supreme$14.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon, tostada, tater tots, cheese, guac, salsa, hot sauce, and sour cream
Chips & Guac$8.00
House made Guacamole with house salsa and Casa Sanchez tortilla chips
Pepino Limon 6-pack$10.99
6% ABV
CUCUMBER LIME
We have a crush on cucumber. And lime. So we crushed up that cucumber and blended it with the lime (along with other citrus fruits) for a hard agua fresca that makes for the ultimate refreshment.
Kennebec potato chips$4.00
choice of dip
OST Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled organic eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted yukon gold potatoes, caramelized onions, fresh tomato salsa & avocado cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
Ginger Kola 6-pack$10.99
5.7% ABV
Sparkling Aguas Frescas - Gluten Free. Brewed with real Organic Ginger Juice, and Kola Seeds.
Jamaica Hibiscus 6-pack$10.99
5.7% ABV
HIBISCUS
Hibiscus flowers look good, but they taste even better in our hard aguas frescas. We brewed the flavorful flower with natural pomegranate, cherry and cranberry flavors for a rich finish and a color that looks as great as it tastes.
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

3645 Lawton St

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
