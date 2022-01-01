Go
Toast

Seventh & Dolores

The Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, or 7D, is founded on a commitment to quality and honesty – naturally farmed and humanely raised foods prepared in simple, soulful ways.
While the heart of the restaurant is a classic steakhouse, we imagine an experience and menu that is fun and contemporary. The rich, fertile land of California and the spectacular Pacific Ocean dictate the seasonally changing menu, but as victims of wanderlust, we also want to bring the energy and influences of our travels back to our home in Monterey County.
We want 7D to be the restaurant that makes every occasion special, becomes your favorite place to gather with family and friends, and is always the neighborhood spot that feels warm and inviting. It’s both comfortable and full of possibility every time you enter. It’s our celebration of a Carmel that is evolving in exciting ways.
More than anything the goal of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse and every member of our team is to put a smile on your face.

STEAKS

SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores • $$$

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Steak & Frites$66.00
Dungeness Crab Cake$36.00
Saffron Rouille, Fennel Fronds & Flowers
New York Steak & Frites$55.00
Charred Octopus$26.00
Coconut-Curry Butter, Mint, Basil, Cilantro, Pickled Chilies & Toasted Coconut
Gluten Free
Cheese Cake$13.00
7D Ultimate Burger$32.00
Dry & Wet Aged Niman Ranch Ground Beef infused with Bone Marrow, Caramelized Cognac Onions, Aioli, Pickles,
Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Bun, Belgium Style Fries,
Truffle Aioli
Hand Cut Steak Tartar$22.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Salata Verde, Egg Yolk, 7D Ruffles
Belgium Style Fries$14.00
Triple Cream Potatoes$15.00
Blistered Broccolini, Peperonata, Benne Seeds$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores

Carmel-by-the-Sea CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cultura

No reviews yet

Open for takeout and local delivery.

The Pocket

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Tegamino

No reviews yet

Il Tegamino is a family run restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea specializing in authentic Southern Italian Comfort Food. The cozy restaurant transports you to the look and feel of a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, complete with lemon trees adorning the courtyard. We are a tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Dressing for dining al fresco is recommended. Established in 2015, Il Tegamino is owned by Giuseppe Panzuto and his wife Colleen. Giuseppe was born and raised in Napoli, Italy and enjoys sharing his culture and cuisine with guests

Pescadero

No reviews yet

Authentic Baja California Food and Fresh Cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston