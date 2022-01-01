Severna Park American restaurants you'll love

Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Severna Park

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon$5.79
Backpacker's Pie$14.99
Classic Pan Omelette$14.89
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Our Famous Greek Salad$8.00
French Fries$3.00
Gyro Sandwich$12.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Gluten friendly dish. Topped with our chipotle remoulade.
Tex Mex Rolls$9.00
Spiced chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with avocado cream sauce and salsa.
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Choice of Buffalo, barbecue, chipotle-honey or OldBay. Comes with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressings.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
JB's image

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.99
Shaved beef, onions, and cheese fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with queso blanco
Kids Tenders$5.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples
Fried Mozzerella$8.99
Served hot and crispy with a side of house marinara
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Park Wings$13.75
8 fresh jumbo wings or 6 house-made tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce; Park Sauce(Pictured), BBQ, Buffalo or Old Bay. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.
Create Your Own Burger$11.75
Topped with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
$6 Burger$6.00
8oz Angus burger grilled and topped with American cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion; served with fries.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

 

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sullivans Smash Burger$15.00
Cream Of Crab$9.00
ROASTED BEET SALAD / OV$13.00
More about Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
All American Burger$14.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
More about Severna Park Taphouse

