Severna Park sandwich spots you'll love

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon$5.79
Backpacker's Pie$14.99
Classic Pan Omelette$14.89
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Uber Bagels & Deli

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
Baker's Dozen - Online only$13.50
PLEASE LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat,
Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
All American Burger$14.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
More about Severna Park Taphouse

