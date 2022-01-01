Severna Park sandwich spots you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$5.79
|Backpacker's Pie
|$14.99
|Classic Pan Omelette
|$14.89
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Uber Bagels & Deli
147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$5.95
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese
|Baker's Dozen - Online only
|$13.50
PLEASE LIST BAGEL FLAVORS UNDER SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
**GLUTEN FREE can NOT be ordered here- see separate GF bagel order option***
Asiago, Asiago Bay, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Everything, Garlic, Old Bay, Onion, Plain, Poppy, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Sea Salt, Salt, Sesame, Wheat,
Whole Wheat Everything
SPECIAL: Jalapeno Cheddar (not available in OC)
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
|All American Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$8.00
Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box