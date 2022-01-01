Bacon cheeseburgers in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Bacon Fried Egg Burger
|$16.00
Ground beef and bacon blended together, American cheese, and topped with a fried egg, on a large English muffin
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Boursin Bacon Burger
|$11.00
|Boursin Bacon Burger
|$12.75
Homemade boursin cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun.
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|BBQ Bacon Jalapeno Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck, bacon, sautéed jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries