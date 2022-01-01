Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve burritos

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken And Egg White Burrito$13.00
Chicken breast, egg whites, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, sun-dried tomato tortilla, breakfast potatoes.
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
Ground chorizo, potato, poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, avocado, breakfast potatoes.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, maple sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, served in a tomato tortilla with a side of house made salsa and sour cream, served with hash browns
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

