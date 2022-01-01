Burritos in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve burritos
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chicken And Egg White Burrito
|$13.00
Chicken breast, egg whites, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, sun-dried tomato tortilla, breakfast potatoes.
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.00
Ground chorizo, potato, poblano pepper, pepper jack cheese, avocado, breakfast potatoes.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, maple sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, served in a tomato tortilla with a side of house made salsa and sour cream, served with hash browns