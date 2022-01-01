Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve caesar salad

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Caesar Salad$11.00
Sm Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caesar Salad
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad$10.25
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.
Caesar Salad$10.25
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy Caesar or Lo Cal Dressing.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
More about Severna Park Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Shrimp Salad

Spinach Salad

French Fries

Nachos

Mahi Mahi

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston