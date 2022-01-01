Caesar salad in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|Sm Caesar Salad
|$9.00
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Side Caesar Salad
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.25
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.25
Shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy Caesar or Lo Cal Dressing.
More about Severna Park Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing