Cake in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve cake
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Lemon Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Platter
|$34.00
More about JB's
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.99
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.99
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$34.99
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Carrot Cake
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.25
Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay tartar sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.
|USNA Crab Cakes
|$37.25
Market Price: Maryland style lump crab cakes, broiled or fried; served with house-made tartar sauce, seasoned rice and chef's vegetables
More about Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$24.00
|CRAB CAKES ENTREE
|$38.00
More about Severna Park Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries
|$25.00
Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries