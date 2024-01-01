Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve cannolis

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$8.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$4.99
crispy shells filled to order with a sweet cannoli cream filling, folded with chocolate chips
More about Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Chicken Pasta

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Club Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (759 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (550 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston