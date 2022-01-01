Chicken caesar salad in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
|Greek Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Caesar or Lo Cal dressing.