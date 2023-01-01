Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8" Chicken Cheese Steak$13.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas - Combo Steak, Chicken, Shrimp$22.00
Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
More about Severna Park Taphouse

