Chicken noodles in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Chicken Noodle$5.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle$6.00
Qrt Chicken Noodle$18.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Social

139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
House Made From Scratch
More about The Social

