Chicken sandwiches in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Crispy fried chicken topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
More about JB's
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries
More about Severna Park Taphouse
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Uber Bagels & Deli

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Homemade, pure white meat Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

