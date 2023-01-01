Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Chicken Soup
Severna Park restaurants that serve chicken soup
Romilos Restaurant & Bar
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup Party
$40.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
Available by the cup or bowl.
More about JB's
Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park
Pork Chops
Po Boy
Chicken Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Omelettes
Salmon Sandwiches
Chicken Marsala
Cheese Fries
More near Severna Park to explore
Annapolis
Avg 4.3
(74 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(788 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(472 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(839 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston