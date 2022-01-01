Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve chili

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Omelette$15.29
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili$4.99
Housemade and garnished with cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and scallions.
Available by the cup or bowl.
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Beef Chili$5.25
Bowl Vegetarian Chili$6.25
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Chuck Chili$8.00
Bowl of ground chuck chili, Charlie Brown brand chili spice, kidney beans, cheddar jack, jalapeños and cornbread
More about Severna Park Taphouse

