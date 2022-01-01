Chili in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve chili
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chili Omelette
|$15.29
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chili
|$4.99
Housemade and garnished with cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and scallions.
Available by the cup or bowl.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Cup Beef Chili
|$5.25
|Bowl Vegetarian Chili
|$6.25