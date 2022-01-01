Chopped salad in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve chopped salad
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Gluten friendly. House greens, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, crunchy tortilla squares, blue cheese, diced grilled chicken, avocado, scallions, tossed in a citrus-lime vinaigrette.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|The Vic Chop Salad
|$12.25
Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.