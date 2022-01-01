Chopped salad in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants that serve chopped salad

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chopped Salad$17.00
Gluten friendly. House greens, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, crunchy tortilla squares, blue cheese, diced grilled chicken, avocado, scallions, tossed in a citrus-lime vinaigrette.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
The Vic Chop Salad$12.25
Apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chopped romaine, Southwest Cilantro Ranch dressing.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

