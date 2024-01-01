Clams in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup N.E. Clam Chowder$7.00
Bowl N.E. Clam Chowder$9.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini with Clams$16.99
clams, olive oil, garlic choice of: Squisito® marinara or white wine garlic sauce
More about Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

