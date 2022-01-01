Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve crab cakes

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Platter$34.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.99
Crab Cake Dinner$34.99
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.25
Market Price: Maryland Style lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay tartar sauce; served on a toasted brioche bun.
USNA Crab Cakes$37.25
Market Price: Maryland style lump crab cakes, broiled or fried; served with house-made tartar sauce, seasoned rice and chef's vegetables
$Add Crab Cake$16.75
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

 

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$24.00
CRAB CAKES ENTREE$38.00
More about Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich/ Fries$25.00
Lump crab cake broiled or fried served with lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll, served with fresh cut fries
More about Severna Park Taphouse

