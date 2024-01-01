Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad$11.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Garry's Grill & Catering image

 

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.99
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

