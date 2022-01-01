Fajitas in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve fajitas
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$14.25
Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing; served in a tomato tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
|Combo Fajitas Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
|$22.00
Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce