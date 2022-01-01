Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve fajitas

Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
Chicken Fajita Caesar$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
Chicken Fajita Wrap$14.25
Marinated grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing; served in a tomato tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled chicken, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Combo Fajitas Steak, Chicken and Shrimp$22.00
Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Blackened shrimp, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
More about Severna Park Taphouse

