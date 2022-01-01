Fish and chips in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips$21.00
Beer battered cod with 206 IPA, fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish-n-chips$14.99
Crispy fried haddock served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and cole slaw.
(You may choose two alternate sides)
More about JB's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N’ Chips$17.25
Rockfish fillet fried in a Yuengling and Old bay beer batter; served with seasoned fries and Old bay tartar sauce.
Fish and Chips$13.25
Yuengling and Old Bay beer battered rockfish fillet, served with Old Bay tartar sauce.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

