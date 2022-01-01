Fish and chips in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve fish and chips
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Fish n' Chips
|$21.00
Beer battered cod with 206 IPA, fries and house made tartar sauce.
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Fish-n-chips
|$14.99
Crispy fried haddock served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and cole slaw.
(You may choose two alternate sides)
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Fish N’ Chips
|$17.25
Rockfish fillet fried in a Yuengling and Old bay beer batter; served with seasoned fries and Old bay tartar sauce.
|Fish and Chips
|$13.25
Yuengling and Old Bay beer battered rockfish fillet, served with Old Bay tartar sauce.