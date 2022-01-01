Fish tacos in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve fish tacos
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Greek Fish Taco
|$14.00
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Fish Taco
|$16.00
Cod, spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and rice.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Garry’s Fish Tacos Appetizer
|$14.75
Mojito lime spiced Mahi, sliced avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded veggie blend stuffed in 4 flour tortillas; topped with cilantro lime sour cream.
