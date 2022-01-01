Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve fish tacos

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Fish Taco$14.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$16.00
Cod, spicy slaw, chipotle remoulade, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and rice.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Garry’s Fish Tacos Appetizer$14.75
Mojito lime spiced Mahi, sliced avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded veggie blend stuffed in 4 flour tortillas; topped with cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

