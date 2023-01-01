Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

The Park Tavern

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Fries$13.00
Gluten friendly dish. Coated in masa, fried crispy and dusted with old bay. Served with garlic aioli on the side.
More about The Park Tavern
Item pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Chips$9.99
Served with JB's Sauce
More about JB's

