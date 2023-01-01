Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Fried Pickles
Severna Park restaurants that serve fried pickles
The Park Tavern
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$13.00
Gluten friendly dish. Coated in masa, fried crispy and dusted with old bay. Served with garlic aioli on the side.
More about The Park Tavern
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Fried Pickle Chips
$9.99
Served with JB's Sauce
More about JB's
