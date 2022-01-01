Garden salad in Severna Park
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Sm Garden Salad
|$9.00
|Lg Garden Salad
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Garden Salad
|$10.25
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mixed field greens with your choice of dressing.
|Sm Garden Salad
|$4.75